Green Wave surges past Golden Hurricane women in Tulsa | TU Sports Extra

An early fourth-quarter run by the Green Wave fixed TU’s deficit between six and 10 the remainder of the night.
“Our team, they fight so hard, and they work so hard, and I’m just so honored that I get to coach a team that’s going to step on the floor and give every single thing they have for 40 minutes, and I felt like we did that as a team,” Nelp said. “I wish that it would’ve gone another way, honestly, but I’m super proud.”
Rebecca Lescay led all Hurricane with 16 points, followed by Wyvette Mayberry, Maddie Bittle and Maya Mayberry with 14, 13 and 10, respectively.
The Golden Hurricane continue conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Southern Methodist at Reynolds Center.
Tulane (17-7): Freeman 6-13 3-3 16, Heide 6-11 5-7 17, Clark 6-11 2-2 14, Ursin 5-12 6-6 16, Jones 2-11 0-0 4, Cheatham 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 2-2 2, Parau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-63 18-20 69
Tulsa (14-7): Poindexter 1-10 0-0 2, M. Mayberry 3-13 2-3 10, Bittle 5-7 2-2 13, W. Mayberry 7-15 0-0 14, Lescay 8-14 0-0 16, Evans 2-6 0-0 5, Crawford 0-4 0-0 -, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-71 4-5 60
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL