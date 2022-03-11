Greenwald Named President of Mid-America Christian

Rev. Phil Greenwald has been named president of Mid-America Christian College, The Black Chronicle has realized.

On June 1, Rev. Greenwald will change into the college’s fifth president.

Through the previous 25 years, Rev. Greenwald has served as a non-profit chief, and as a pastor and administrator in Methodist church buildings.

Presently, he’s govt pastor of administration and chief monetary officer on the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Oklahoma Metropolis.

Whereas in that place, Rev. Greenwald led the formation of Meals on Wheels OKC and the growth of the St. Luke’s Youngsters’s Facilities.

“His entrepreneurial strategy to ministry and enterprise features a robust emphasis on constructing relationships with members and donors, a dedication to excellence in administration, centered efforts on employees improvement and making a tradition that promotes generosity and progress,” a press release issued by the college’s board of trustees stated.

“Rev. Greenwald spearheaded a number of profitable initiatives at St. Luke’s, together with the development of a brand new campus in Edmond, growth of childcare to 4 areas with greater than 675 youngsters, important endowment and finances progress and the institution of a extremely profitable meals outreach ministry, which prepares greater than 600,000 meals a yr to serve youngsters and seniors all through Oklahoma Metropolis,” the assertion continued.

“I’m humbled by the search committee’s and board of trustees’ assist and confidence in choosing me to function president,” Rev. Greenwald commented.

“Mid-America Christian has an amazing historical past of coaching and making ready Christian leaders to serve in church buildings,” he went on, “to serve in church buildings, companies, faculties and non-profits.”

“Whereas persevering with to develop, the college stays dedicated to private discipleship and robust relationships with college students.,” the newly-named president of Mid-America Christian acknowledged.

“Believing the most effective is but to return, I look ahead to assembly the scholars, alumni, employees, school and neighborhood as we glance towards the longer term.”

Rev. Greenwald will succeed Dr. John Fozard, who has served as president of the college since 1999, making him the longest-serving president in college historical past.

Dr. Fozard’s tenure will conclude on Might 31, although he’ll proceed to function chancellor to help within the transition.

Rev. Greenwald obtained a grasp of enterprise administration diploma from Mid-America Christian and served on the Faculty of Enterprise Management Advisory Council.

He graduated along with his bachelor’s diploma from Messiah College, and attended the Perkins Faculty of Theology at Southern Methodist College, in addition to Asbury seminary in Kentucky.

An ordained deacon within the United Methodist Church, Rev. Greenwald had served at church buildings in Tulsa, Alpharetta, Ga., and Duncan previous to coming to St. Luke’s.

He has labored with quite a few church boards and non-profit teams, and with El Sistema Oklahoma.

The newly-named college president is a member of the Downtown Rotary Membership of Oklahoma Metropolis.

He and his spouse, Rev. Stephanie Greenwald (additionally a United Methodist minister), have been married for 22 years and have two daughters.