Gregg Popovich expected to return to Spurs in 2023-24, but doesn’t have new contract yet, per report

Gregg Popovich has been main the San Antonio Spurs for just about 30 years and has not too long ago grow to be the NBA’s all-time chief in training wins. He has gained 5 championships with the franchise and shall be inducted into the Hall of Fame this offseason. Popovich has accomplished extra in his profession than nearly every other trainer in the historical past of basketball, and regardless of his age of 74, he isn’t but able to step clear of training.

According to Yahoo’s Jake Fischer, Popovich is expected to return to the Spurs subsequent season. Although his contract expired on the finish of the 2022-23 common season, the staff will permit Popovich to stay as trainer for so long as he needs.

The NBA Draft lottery not too long ago came about and gave Popovich a substantial reason why to keep. The Spurs earned the No. 1 general select and the appropriate to draft the extremely expected prospect Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama performed for ASVEL in France, a staff owned via Spurs legend Tony Parker, and has expressed a different reference to the franchise. Popovich’s presence is very important in making San Antonio the very best have compatibility for Wembanyama. He has effectively evolved previous potentialities, together with Tim Duncan, into some of the largest gamers in NBA historical past. Now, Popovich will have the chance to do the similar for Wembanyama.

Despite no longer making any authentic announcement about his resolution but, all indications counsel that Popovich stays keen to proceed his training profession with the San Antonio Spurs.