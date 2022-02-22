Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, William Bryan Guilty Of Hate Crimes

Ahmaud Arbery was murdered on February 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores near Brunswick, Georgia. Tomorrow marks the 2-year anniversary of one of the most impactful cases of racist bloodshed in a year that was sadly full of them. Today, a jury found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddy” Bryan all guilty of federal hate crimes. This “adds” even more time to the life sentences that all of them received after being convicted of first-degree murder.

According to a CNN account of the proceedings, the courtroom was rife with emotion.

As the verdict convicting the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery of a federal hate crime, attempted kidnapping charges and firearms charges were read, the Arbery family could be seen holding each other and crying in the courtroom. Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., could be seen swaying back and forth, and Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was emotional, reports CNN’s Ryan Young, who was in the courtroom. Several membersof the jury were also seen wiping tears away from their faces while the verdict was announced.

It’s not often you see an emotional jury. We wouldn’t be surprised one bit if conservative outlets try to use that as a reason to suggest McMichaels and Bryan are somehow not guilty of this very obvious crime.

Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, spoke in front of the courthouse after the sentence was read.

God bless the Arbery family and all of Ahmaud’s loved ones. May his soul rest in peace and may his killers rot in hell.