Grieving the loss of Dallas News editor and writer Mike Hashimoto





Mike Hashimoto and I, Jacquielynn Floyd, have been as soon as adversaries, playfully referring to one another as Godzilla and Tinkerbell. We labored in combination for 25 years at The Dallas Morning News, first in Metro and then Editorial, generating nice journalism in spite of our variations.

I used to be appalled by way of Mike’s refusal to take away the brilliant pink “Rush [Limbaugh] On Board” bumper decal from his place of business chair, and he muttered about my ideals in “rainbows and unicorns.” When we disagreed on protection, Mike would rage then sulk, and I fought again with threats of double-secret probation.

But in spite of our rocky get started, a couple of hours ahead of Mike kicked the bucket early Monday, I discovered myself at his sanatorium bedside, letting him cross in peace at the same time as I sought after to beg him for yet one more combat. Losing my expensive good friend has left me suffering to seek out the correct phrases, however our implausible adventure – from foes to frenemies to the very best of buds – must be shared. If Mike and I may learn how to pay attention to and be told from one some other, most likely the global is not as divided as it kind of feels.

Mike, often referred to as Hash, and his spouse Jacquielynn have been liked figures in the North Texas neighborhood. They labored in combination at The Dallas Morning News for many years, with Jacquielynn as a reporter and longtime Metro columnist, and Hash as an editor, editorial writer, and columnist.

Hash, a third-generation Japanese American with West Coast roots, extremely joyful in proclaiming himself a right-wing nut. He looked Ronald Reagan as the biggest fashionable president and believed that “lazy liberal thinking” was once the biggest danger to America. He frequently joked about the lack of Republicans in our newsroom, mentioning that “you can probably fit them all into one minivan.”

Mike’s first twenty years with The News coincided with the golden age of print journalism, and the newsroom was once identified for intense festival and egos. Mike and I had two of the largest, and it took a considerable lift to trap him onto my Metro management group in 1999.

Our day by day news conferences have been frequently contentious, with Mike pushing for extra sensational tales, and me searching for extra balanced and uplifting protection. I received the ones battles as a result of I used to be the boss, however Mike would stay offended for the relaxation of the day.

He was once unbending in his viewpoints, and it wasn’t simple for both of us to coexist. But Hash was once a very good journalist, and once I moved directly to Editorial in 2004, I beneficial him for the group. Over time, we started to just accept our variations and even helped each and every different develop.

Our hard earned friendship was once threatened when Mike suffered a surprising spinal twine damage and crippling again stenosis in 2014. I supported him thru a chain of clinical catastrophes, from a ruptured appendix to sepsis, enduring six surgical procedures all the way through his 40-day sanatorium keep.

Mike hated being disabled and refused to just accept lend a hand from someone with the exception of his spouse and, now and again, me. The 3 of us even took a highway shuttle in combination to Colorado in the heart of the pandemic, with Mike vocal about the govt’s monetary assist systems, the mysteries of Vegas cube tables, and his delusion baseball group.

A veteran journalist, Mike nonetheless saved up with the news and mentored younger newshounds, even whilst lacking the newsroom fiercely. He was once inclined in his ultimate years, and I used to be thankful for the likelihood to pay off his kindness and toughen by way of being there for him.

Mike, I pass over you greater than phrases can specific. But our friendship has taught me the worth of listening and studying from those that would possibly to start with appear other from myself. And I am hoping that by way of sharing our tale, we will be offering a glimmer of hope in a divided global.