Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed a second baby together

Singer Grimes sat down for a canopy story with Vanity Fair, and the interview uncovered that she had one other – secret – child with Elon Musk.

Author Devin Gordon went to Grimes’ home for the interview and whereas speaking to the pop star, whose actual title is Claire Boucher, a child cried out.

After listening to a number of, “unmistakable,” cries, Grimes addressed the elephant – or toddler – within the room: She was hiding a child. “She’s somewhat colicky too,” Grimes admitted to Gordon. “I do not know. I do not know what I used to be pondering.”

Elon Musk holds his son with Grimes, X Æ A-12, born in 2020. The couple welcomed one other child, a lady named Exa Darkish Sideræl Musk by way of surrogate. Musk even have 5 different sons from a earlier relationship. Elon Musk



She and Musk welcomed their first little one, a boy named X Æ A-12, in March 2020. The title garnered widespread consideration, for apparent causes. Whereas many puzzled the right way to pronounce it, some puzzled if it was even authorized.

Grimes calls her son X. Their new child – born by way of surrogate, in line with Vainness Truthful – is named Y. She does have a full title: Exa Darkish Sideræl Musk.

Exa refers back to the supercomputing time period exaFLOPS; Darkish symbolizes is “the unknown.” Sideræl—which she pronounced for Gordon as “sigh-deer-ee-el”— is “the true time of the universe, star time, deep house time, not our relative earth time.”

Grimes and Musks’ son’s title is pronounced X A.I. Archangel. Musk, 50, is a father to other five other sons – a set of twins, Griffin and Xavier and a set of triplets, Damian, Saxon and Kai, conceived by way of in vitro fertilization together with his first spouse Justine Wilson.

Whereas it was reported in September 2021 that the pair had damaged up, Grimes stated that isn’t totally true.

“There is not any actual phrase for it,” she stated within the Vainness Truthful interview. “I might in all probability confer with him as my boyfriend, however we’re very fluid. We stay in separate homes. We’re finest mates. We see one another on a regular basis.”

