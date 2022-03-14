Grizzlies lead for all but 25 seconds in win over Thunder







Dillon Brooks needed to wait just a few extra minutes to make his return.After being sidelined for 27 video games as a result of an ankle damage, Brooks walked onto the courtroom Sunday solely to see that each Memphis and Oklahoma Metropolis had been carrying white uniforms. The Grizzlies retreated to their locker room to vary into their navy blues — a five-minute delay.The mishap was a uncommon snag in an in any other case profitable evening for Brooks and Firm. The Grizzlies trailed the Thunder for a complete of 25 seconds all evening earlier than leaving with a 125-118 win.Memphis noticed a balanced scoring effort: Desmond Bane had 21, Jaren Jackson Jr. 18, Ja Morant 17, Brooks 15, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones with and Ziaire Williams had 11.“Tons of credit score to the Thunder,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins stated. “They had been simply relentless for 48 minutes … We simply obtained sufficient stops in essential moments there.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 factors and 7 assists, and Darius Bazley had a season-high 29 factors to go together with 10 rebounds for Oklahoma Metropolis, which has misplaced six of its final seven video games.Memphis led 38-26 on the finish of the primary quarter, with former OKC participant Steven Adams recording seven factors and eight rebounds in 9 minutes. He completed with 9 factors and 16 rebounds. “It was lovely, man,” Adams stated of his return. “Nostalgia … It was superior coming again.”The Thunder opened up the second quarter on a 7-Zero run that Lindy Waters III capped off with a 3-pointer, however the Grizzlies led 61-54 at halftime.Regardless of selecting up his fourth foul with 6:11 left within the third, Gilgeous-Alexander stayed within the recreation and scored seven of his group’s subsequent 12 factors.Memphis took a 95-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter, however Bazley scored 12 factors to will Oklahoma Metropolis into rivalry. A 3-point shot by Theo Maledon trimmed the deficit to 121-115 with 25.5 seconds left in regulation, however the Grizzlies held on.“We would have liked plenty of issues to occur for us and plenty of stuff to not fall for them,” Bazley stated of the late push. “(Memphis) is an effective group … However I believed we did a great job of simply staying collectively and making an attempt to get all the way in which again into it.”

