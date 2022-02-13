Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 29-28 overall and 14-12 at home, while Memphis is 39-18 overall and 19-9 on the road. It’s a matchup between dynamic young point guards with Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball both earning their first career NBA All-Star selections this year.

The Grizzlies have won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups, but the Hornets won and covered most recently, with a 118-108 win on Nov. 21. However, Memphis is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.5.

Hornets vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Hornets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 237.5 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizz made easy work of the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and carried off a 132-107 victory. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to center Steven Adams, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five dimes, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 22 points along with six boards.

Morant also had 23 points and six assists in the victory and the third-year star is now averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. His continued evolution as one of the league’s top stars is the single biggest reason why Memphis is currently third in the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, Charlotte took its game against Detroit on Friday by a decisive 141-119 score. With Charlotte ahead 79-55 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Ball had a stellar game for the Hornets as he shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 12 assists while adding five rebounds.

Ball is averaging 20.0 points, 7.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

