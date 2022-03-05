Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 43-21 overall and 21-10 at home, while Orlando is 16-48 overall and 9-26 on the road. Memphis is currently third in the Western Conference standings while Orlando is last in the East.

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic didn’t have too much room to spare in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but they still walked away with a 103-97 win. Point guard Cole Anthony (15 points), shooting guard Jalen Suggs (15 points) and center Mo Bamba (14 points) were the top scorers for Orlando.

The Magic ultimately won that game at the free-throw line, going 20-for-21 from the charity stripe while the Raptors went just 11-for-17. Orlando’s defense was also stingy, as it only allowed Toronto to hit 39.8 percent of its field-goal attempts. The Magic have now won three of their last four games.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 120-107 margin on Thursday. Despite the loss, Memphis got a solid performance out of point guard Ja Morant, who had 38 points and seven assists. Morant has been on an absolute tear of late, averaging 40.0 points per game since the NBA All-Star break.

Morant has posted three of the four highest single-game scoring totals in franchise history during that stretch, including a franchise record of 52 points against the Spurs on Monday. Orlando ranks 20th in the NBA in defensive rating (112.2) and could have a hard time slowing down the red-hot Morant on Saturday.

