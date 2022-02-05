Grizzlies vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 5 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Orlando Magic in a matinee contest on Saturday. The Grizzlies are enjoying a strong start to the 2021-22 season, posting a 36-18 record that includes a 17-9 mark in road games. The Magic are 12-41 overall and 5-18 in home games. Ja Morant (foot) is questionable to play for Memphis, with Dillon Brooks (ankle) ruled out. Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee), and RJ Hampton (knee) are out for Orlando.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists Memphis as a 7.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Magic odds. Before making any Magic vs. Grizzlies picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Grizzlies, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Grizzlies vs. Magic:

Grizzlies vs. Magic spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Grizzlies vs. Magic over-under: 223.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Magic money line: Grizzlies -340, Magic +270

MEM: The Grizzlies are 18-8 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 7-16 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is excellent on both ends of the floor, ranking in the top eight in offensive and defensive efficiency. The Grizzlies are out-scoring opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions, and Memphis is elite in key areas. Memphis is No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate, securing 33.1 percent of missed shots, and the Grizzlies are No. 1 in second-chance points (17.9 per game). The Grizzlies also lead the league in fast-break points (17.1 per game) and points in the paint (56.6 per game), and Memphis is in the top 10 in free-throw attempts, assists and turnover rate.

Orlando is below-average on defense, and the Magic are third-worst in the NBA in offensive rating. Memphis forces more than 15 turnovers per game, with league-leading marks in both steals and blocked shots. The Grizzlies are holding opponents to just 51.5 percent shooting on 2-point attempts, and opponents are averaging only 12.3 second-chance points per game against a high-flying, physical Memphis defense.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is struggling this season, but the Magic do have potential avenues to exploit in this matchup. Orlando is assisting on 60.8 percent of field goals on offense, an above-average mark, and the Magic are in the top 10 in free-throw accuracy at 78.7 percent. Memphis is No. 22 in 3-point percentage allowed and No. 23 in assists allowed on defense. On the other end, the Magic are very good in defending the paint, allowing only 43.5 points per game to rank No. 6 in the NBA.

Orlando is in the top 10 in fast-break points allowed (11.3 per game), with above-average resistance on 2-point shots (52.2 percent). Memphis is No. 28 in the NBA in 3-pointers per game and No. 23 in 3-point percentage. The Grizzlies are also in the bottom eight of the NBA in 2-point accuracy and free-throw accuracy, giving Orlando some optimism in slowing the Memphis offense.

How to make Magic vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 211 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.