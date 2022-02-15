Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 23-34 overall and 13-15 at home, while Memphis is 40-18 overall and 20-9 on the road. Memphis comes into this game on a five-game winning streak.

Memphis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 227.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies over-under: 228 points

Featured Game | New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans is coming off one of its best performances of the season, dominating Toronto in a 120-90 blowout. The Pelicans got off to a 15-4 start and outscored the Raptors in every quarter. They dished out a season-high 36 assists on 45 made field goals, shooting a season-best 58.4 percent from the floor.

Newly acquired CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Brandon Ingram, who is averaging more than 22 points per game, scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The Pelicans have covered the spread in five straight home games against Memphis.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis has been getting off to hot starts throughout its five-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents by a combined tally of 187-112 in the first quarter. The Grizzlies are lighting up the scoreboard, finishing with at least 120 points in all five wins. They led Charlotte by as many as 35 points on Saturday before hanging on for a win.

Leading scorer Ja Morant, who averages 26.4 points and 6.8 assists, is questionable for Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury. The Grizzlies are already without second-leading scorer Dillon Brooks due to an ankle issue. Memphis has covered the spread in all five wins during its winning streak.

