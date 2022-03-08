Grizzlies vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 8 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Memphis Grizzlies will try to maintain their spot as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings when they host the surging New Orleans Pelicans in a key NBA game on Tuesday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With Golden State’s loss on Monday night, the Grizzlies (44-22) reclaimed sole possession of the second seed in the West, a half-game ahead of the Warriors (43-22). Meanwhile the Pelicans (27-37) have won four of their last five games and sit in 10th place in the conference. If the season ended today, they would find themselves in the four-team play-in tournament.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Memphis is listed as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 231.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over-under: 231.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies -230, Pelicans +190

MEM: Ja Morant ranks seventh in the league in scoring (27.6 points per game).

NOP: Brandon Ingram leads team in scoring (22.8 points per game).

Featured Game | Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Ja Morant is having an MVP-caliber season. The 22-year-old from Murray State ranks seventh in the league in scoring (27.6 points per game). He also is averaging 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 49.4 percent from the field.

In addition, Memphis is the best rebounding team in the league. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in rebounds per game (49.2), more than two rebounds better than second place Milwaukee (46.8). They also lead the NBA in rebound percentage (52.9).

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has turned a corner since acquiring CJ McCollum at the trade deadline. In the 10 games the Pelicans have played with McCollum, they have averaged 118.9 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second in the league over that time, behind only Atlanta (120.1). They’re also 4-1 in their last five games, with victories over the Suns and Jazz and the only loss coming at Denver in overtime

In addition, New Orleans is catching Memphis at the right time. After winning nine of 10 games, the Grizzlies have lost two of their last three and four of their last seven. They are coming off an 11-point loss to a Rockets team that shares the worst record (16-49) in the league with Orlando.

How to make Pelicans vs. Grizzlies picks

