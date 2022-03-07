Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 6 predictions, best bets from proven model

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-48 overall and 8-21 at home, while Memphis is 44-21 overall and 22-11 on the road. The Grizzlies have dominated this series recently, winning four of the last five meetings against the Rockets.

Memphis is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Rockets +10.5

Rockets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 235.5 points

What you need to know about the Rockets

The contest between the Rockets and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 116-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Kevin Porter wasn’t much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Rockets have now lost each of their last 12 games. Houston is scoring 108.4 points per game on average this season, which ranks 19th in the league. Defensively, the Rockets are giving up 118.0 points per contest, the worst mark in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, everything went the Grizzlies’ way against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday as they made off with a 124-96 win. With Memphis ahead 68-45 at the half, the game was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 24 points along with six rebounds, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 25 points and seven assists.

Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring, averaging 27.7 points per game. Over his last four outings, Morant is averaging 40.25 points per game. The Grizzlies are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 outings.

