Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven computer model

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 42-20 overall and 20-10 at home, while San Antonio is 24-37 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Grizzlies are in third place in the Western Conference standings.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis bounced back from a rare losing streak with an impressive win over Chicago on Saturday. Guard Ja Morant scored a franchise regular-season record 46 points in the 116-110 win. He also holds the franchise record overall after pouring in 47 points in a playoff game against Utah last season.

Morant has also scored at least 20 points in a franchise-record 16 consecutive games. Center Steven Adams scored 12 points and pulled down a season-high 21 rebounds in the win. The Grizzlies have won nine of their last 11 home games and have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games overall.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio is wrapping up an eight-game road trip on Monday night. The Spurs came up just short of an upset on Saturday, losing to Miami in a 133-129 final, keeping head coach Gregg Popovich one win shy of tying Don Nelson for the NBA record for regular-season wins. They were without leading scorer Dejounte Murray due to a bruised left knee.

Murray, who scored 31 points and dished out 14 assists in his previous game, is expected to play on Monday. Devin Vassell scored a career-high 22 points, while Lonnie Walker IV and Keita Bates-Diop each had 22 points as well. The Spurs have covered the spread in four of their last six trips to Memphis.

