Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 31-28 overall and 17-11 at home, while the Grizzlies are 41-19 overall and 21-9 on the road. Memphis has won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams.
Memphis is favored by three points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 239.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on T’Wolves vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. T’Wolves:
- Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3
- Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over-under: 240 points
Featured Game | Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies
What you need to know about the Timberwolves
Minnesota is trying to secure just its second playoff berth since 2004, currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves played seven games in 11 days heading into the All-Star break. Guard Anthony Edwards finished with six points against Toronto when he played through an ankle injury in the final game before the break.
Center Karl-Anthony Towns, who won the 3-point contest over the weekend, leads Minnesota with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Timberwolves have the best offensive efficiency in the NBA over the past 15 games. They have won seven of their last eight home games.
What you need to know about the Grizzlies
Memphis had its six-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Portland in its final game before the All-Star break. The Grizzlies have the league’s third-best record, led by young star Ja Morant. He is pouring in 26.8 points per game to go along with 6.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
Morant scored 44 points and dished out 11 assists in the loss to Portland his last time out. The Grizzlies are tied with Charlotte for the top scoring mark in the NBA, averaging 113.8 points per game. They have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against Minnesota.
How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks
The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves? And which side covers well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL