Grossman doesn’t appear in court for alleged DUI hit-and-run that killed 2 boys

A socialite from Hidden Hills confronted homicide and different fees after allegedly hitting and killing two boys whilst using underneath affect in Westlake Village nearly 3 years in the past. Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, didn’t appear in court as anticipated on Thursday and was once represented by way of her legal professionals. Grossman allegedly hit 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander in September 2020 whilst they have been crossing the street. She is accused of rushing, fleeing the scene, and using whilst intoxicated with alcohol and a prescription drug. Although her blood alcohol content material was once reasonably not up to the 0.08% prison restrict, prosecutors plan to give proof that Grossman was once additionally underneath the affect of Valium. According to The Acorn, the prosecution plans to argue that when Valium is blended with alcohol, it could actually building up impairment.

Grossman is represented by way of Tony Buzbee, who represented no less than 21 ladies alleging sexual misconduct by way of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Buzbee advised The Acorn that Grossman’s blood take a look at confirmed handiest “trace amounts” of Valium. He added that they’re going to exhibit that Grossman didn’t eat any Valium and was once now not impaired. The protection additionally plans to argue that the unsafe stipulations in the crosswalk are to be blamed, in line with The Acorn. The trial is ready to start subsequent month.