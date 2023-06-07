Group of South Florida people who invested thousands in semi-truck company seek answers after losing money – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A gaggle of traders is suing Movers and Shakers Logistic LLC, a business trucking trade owned by means of Jean Blanchard Mongeois in Palm Beach County, claiming they didn’t see a go back on their funding. Gio West, one of the traders, stated he invested roughly $40,000 in vehicles and anticipated to look a per 30 days go back of $5,000 to $10,000. However, West claims he by no means gained any money from the funding, and he has to constantly achieve out to Mongeois for updates. Jason Au, every other investor, additionally gave Mongeois money to shop for two semi-vehicles and claimed he confronted equivalent problems. After 3 months, the vehicles allegedly broke down, and Au was once charged thousands of bucks for upkeep and garage charges. He has filed a lawsuit in opposition to Movers and Shakers Logistic LLC, claiming that the company denied the allegations.

There are lately 5 lively complaints in opposition to Mongeois in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and a number of other traders are caution others to do their analysis ahead of making an investment in the company. Despite the demanding situations confronted by means of traders, Mongeois’ legal professional didn’t reply to a request for remark, and the company denies the allegations.

Investors, like West, are taking into consideration felony motion or submitting police experiences to get well their money. Regardless of the end result, they are saying they are going to proceed to take a look at and recoup their investments.

