Groves man’s trial on sexual abuse of a child ends in hung jury

The trial of Michael Lawrence Pousson, a 41-year-old Groves guy, has ended with a hung jury. Pousson is accused of committing intercourse crimes towards a child and is charged with steady sexual abuse of a child, which is a first-degree prison, in keeping with information from Jefferson County Jail. The indictment was once made on January 26, 2022.

The prosecution and protection rested their instances on May 12, 2023. The jury deliberated for roughly an hour on Friday, May 15, 2023. They resumed deliberations on Monday, May 15, 2023, however had been not able to achieve a verdict ahead of the deadlock was once reached simply after 5 p.m. on Tuesday May 16, 2023. It is lately unknown if the district legal professional’s place of job will retry Pousson on the fees.

A to blame verdict would have sentenced Pousson to twenty-five to 99 years or lifestyles in jail and as much as a $10,000 fantastic. Pousson is lately being held in Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

The trial got here after a 7-year-old sufferer made an outcry to the police. The child was once interviewed on the Garth House following the outcry.

Credit: JCSO







The trial, which began after jury variety on Monday, May 15, 2023, noticed testimony from each the prosecution and protection. According to the prosecution, Zhemieka Brown Pousson dedicated attacks towards the sufferer when she was once 5 years outdated. The jury was once scheduled to listen to from the child, who would testify about how Pousson got here to get entry to her and the way she advised an grownup in regards to the attacks.

The jury was once additionally to listen to from two forensic nurses who accrued proof that demonstrated the child were assaulted a couple of occasions. Pousson’s protection legal professional, Laurie Perozzo, countered that the sufferer’s mom had endured to touch Pousson even after he was once arrested, however none of the textual content messages are associated with the alleged attack.

If you’ve information about a crime, Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is providing a money praise of as much as $1000 for nameless guidelines. Call 833-TIPS (8477) or obtain the P3Tips App on your cellular tool to put up your tip anonymously.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…