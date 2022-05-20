GrowingChampaigntechcompanymovingtolargerbuilding|Business

CHAMPAIGN—StarfireIndustries,an18-year-oldChampaigntechnologycompany,isplanningtomoveinthefallandexpandwithanewmanufacturingfacility.
Starfirepurchasedthe194,000-square-footformerPattersonDentalbuildingat3310N.DuncanRoad,Cfor$7.2millionandwillestablishitsnew194,000-square-footmanufacturingfacilitythere.
Thecompanyiscurrentlyin14,000-square-footfacilityat{spanclass=”LrzXr”}2109S.OakSt.,C,intheUniversityofIllinoisResearchPark.
“Wedecidedtogobig,”saidStarfirePresidentandCEOBrianJurczyk.
Themovewillbeatotal$9.4millionprojectincludingthebuildingpurchase,newequipmentandbuild-outcosts,hesaid.
StarfirealsoplanstoinstallsolarpanelsthroughFirstSolar,oneofitscustomers,Jurczyksaid.
Themovewillaccommodateanincreaseinmanufacturingandresearchanddevelopmentcapabilitiesandcreateatleast22newfull-timejobs,hesaid.
JurczykdescribestheformerPattersonbuildingasa“uniquespacewithacombinationofoffice,engineering,manufacturinganddistributionthatwillsupportStarfire’sgrowthforyearstocome.”
Starfire,whichwasstartedbyJurczykandRobertStubbersin2004attheresearchpark’sEnterpriseWorkstechnologybusinessincubator,isdescribedasa“deeptechnology”companyfocusedonnuclearandplasmatechnologiesservingthesemiconductor,nuclear,aerospace,medical,environmental,energy,mining,automotiveandsecurityindustries.
Stubbers,thecompany’svicepresidentandchieftechnologyofficer,saidthenewfacilitywillalsoprovidespaceforapilotin-lineproductionsystemtoprocesslonganddifficult-to-handlefuelcladding.
“Weinventedandpatentedanewwaytoapplythincoatingontonuclearfuelrodstomakethemsaferandhavesuperiorpropertiesthatimprovenuclearplantefficiency,”Jurczyksaid.“Thenewbuildingwillgiveusthemanufacturingspacetoconstructanin-linesystem.Basicallyweputarodinoneendandoutcomesthecoatedrodontheotherside.”
Amongthecompany’sproductsarenGenandCenturionultra-compactparticleacceleratorsusedformedicaltherapy,environmentalsensing,nuclearsecurityandnon-destructiveimaging,accordingtoStarfire’sannouncementaboutitsupcomingmove.
StarfirealsoproducesproductscalledImpulseandRadion,describedas“pulsedpowerplasmasourcesandsystemsusedfornuclearfuelfabricationsuperconductorcoatings,semiconductorextremeultravioletlithography,lightweightelectricvehicleassembly,high-temperatureaerospacematerialsandthin-filmdepositionandetchingapplications.”
JurczyksaidStarfireconsideredamovetoapropertyinTexas,butoptedtostayinChampaignwiththehelpofanIllinoisEconomicDevelopmentforaGrowingEconomy,orEDGE,programtaxcreditincentive.
Plus,hesaid,“welovethecommunity.”
“Ourcommunityhasalotofincrediblysmartandtalentedpeople,”hesaid.
Inadditiontocreating20newfull-timejobs,Starfire’splanstoexpandinChampaignretainsacurrent20full-timejobsandsupports12engineeringco-opandpart-timeprofessionaljobs,accordingtothecompany.
Starfirehascustomersusingitsproductsonsixcontinentsandinspace,accordingtoJurczyk.Thecompanyisprojectingannualsalesof$10millionforthisyear,upfrom$7.5millionlastyearand$5millionin2020,hesaid.
“Wehavegrowthinallsegmentsofourbusiness,”Jurczyksaid.