GrowingChampaigntechcompanyStarfireIndustriesmovingtolargerbuilding|Entrepreneurs

CHAMPAIGN—StarfireIndustries,an18-year-oldChampaigntechnologycompany,isplanningtomoveinthefallandexpandwithanewmanufacturingfacility.
Starfireboughtthe194,000-square-footformerPattersonDentalbuildingat3310N.DuncanRoad,C,for$7.2millionandwillestablishitsnew194,000-square-footmanufacturingfacilitythere.
Thecompanyiscurrentlyin14,000-square-footfacilityat2109S.OakSt.,C,intheUniversityofIllinoisResearchPark.
“Wedecidedtogobig,”saidBrianJurczyk,Starfire’spresidentandCEO.
Themovewillcomeatatotalcostof$9.4millionincludingthebuildingpurchase,newequipmentandbuild-outcosts,hesaid.
StarfirealsoplanstoinstallsolarpanelsthroughFirstSolar,oneofitscustomers,Jurczyksaid.
Themovewillaccommodateanincreaseinmanufacturingandresearch-and-developmentcapabilitiesandcreateatleast22newfull-timejobs,hesaid.
JurczykdescribestheformerPattersonbuildingasa“uniquespacewithacombinationofoffice,engineering,manufacturinganddistributionthatwillsupportStarfire’sgrowthforyearstocome.”
Starfire,whichwasstartedbyJurczykandRobertStubbersin2004attheresearchpark’sEnterpriseWorkstechnologybusinessincubator,isdescribedasa“deeptechnology”companyfocusedonnuclearandplasmatechnologiesservingthesemiconductor,nuclear,aerospace,medical,environmental,energy,mining,automotiveandsecurityindustries.
Stubbers,thecompany’svicepresidentandchieftechnologyofficer,saidthenewfacilitywillalsoprovidespaceforapilotin-lineproductionsystemtoprocesslonganddifficult-to-handlefuelcladding.
“Weinventedandpatentedanewwaytoapplythincoatingontonuclearfuelrodstomakethemsaferandhavesuperiorpropertiesthatimprovenuclear-plantefficiency,”Jurczyksaid.“Thenewbuildingwillgiveusthemanufacturingspacetoconstructanin-linesystem.Basically,weputarodinoneendandoutcomesthecoatedrodontheotherside.”
Amongthecompany’sproductsarenGenandCenturionultra-compactparticleacceleratorsusedformedicaltherapy,environmentalsensing,nuclearsecurityandnon-destructiveimaging,accordingtoStarfire’sannouncementaboutitsupcomingmove.
StarfirealsoproducesproductscalledImpulseandRadion,describedas“pulsedpowerplasmasourcesandsystemsusedfornuclearfuelfabricationsuperconductorcoatings,semiconductorextremeultravioletlithography,lightweightelectricvehicleassembly,high-temperatureaerospacematerialsandthin-filmdepositionandetchingapplications.”
JurczyksaidStarfireconsideredamovetoapropertyinTexas,butoptedtostayinChampaignwiththehelpofataxincentivefromtheIllinoisEconomicDevelopmentforaGrowingEconomy,orEDGE,program.
Plus,hesaid,“welovethecommunity.”
“Ourcommunityhasalotofincrediblysmartandtalentedpeople,”hesaid.
Inadditiontocreating22newfull-timejobs,Starfire’splanstoexpandincluderetainingthecurrent20full-timejobsandsupporting12engineeringco-opandpart-timeprofessionaljobs,accordingtothecompany.
Starfirehascustomersusingitsproductsonsixcontinentsandinspace,accordingtoJurczyk.Thecompanyisprojectingannualsalesof$10millionforthisyear,upfrom$7.5millionlastyearand$5millionin2020,hesaid.
“Wehavegrowthinallsegmentsofourbusiness,”Jurczyksaid.