Business

GrowingChampaigntechcompanyStarfireIndustriesmovingtolargerbuilding|Entrepreneurs

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

CHAMPAIGN—StarfireIndustries,an18-year-oldChampaigntechnologycompany,isplanningtomoveinthefallandexpandwithanewmanufacturingfacility.

Starfireboughtthe194,000-square-footformerPattersonDentalbuildingat3310N.DuncanRoad,C,for$7.2millionandwillestablishitsnew194,000-square-footmanufacturingfacilitythere.

Thecompanyiscurrentlyin14,000-square-footfacilityat2109S.OakSt.,C,intheUniversityofIllinoisResearchPark.

“Wedecidedtogobig,”saidBrianJurczyk,Starfire’spresidentandCEO.

Themovewillcomeatatotalcostof$9.4millionincludingthebuildingpurchase,newequipmentandbuild-outcosts,hesaid.

StarfirealsoplanstoinstallsolarpanelsthroughFirstSolar,oneofitscustomers,Jurczyksaid.

Themovewillaccommodateanincreaseinmanufacturingandresearch-and-developmentcapabilitiesandcreateatleast22newfull-timejobs,hesaid.

JurczykdescribestheformerPattersonbuildingasa“uniquespacewithacombinationofoffice,engineering,manufacturinganddistributionthatwillsupportStarfire’sgrowthforyearstocome.”

Starfire,whichwasstartedbyJurczykandRobertStubbersin2004attheresearchpark’sEnterpriseWorkstechnologybusinessincubator,isdescribedasa“deeptechnology”companyfocusedonnuclearandplasmatechnologiesservingthesemiconductor,nuclear,aerospace,medical,environmental,energy,mining,automotiveandsecurityindustries.

Stubbers,thecompany’svicepresidentandchieftechnologyofficer,saidthenewfacilitywillalsoprovidespaceforapilotin-lineproductionsystemtoprocesslonganddifficult-to-handlefuelcladding.

“Weinventedandpatentedanewwaytoapplythincoatingontonuclearfuelrodstomakethemsaferandhavesuperiorpropertiesthatimprovenuclear-plantefficiency,”Jurczyksaid.“Thenewbuildingwillgiveusthemanufacturingspacetoconstructanin-linesystem.Basically,weputarodinoneendandoutcomesthecoatedrodontheotherside.”

Amongthecompany’sproductsarenGenandCenturionultra-compactparticleacceleratorsusedformedicaltherapy,environmentalsensing,nuclearsecurityandnon-destructiveimaging,accordingtoStarfire’sannouncementaboutitsupcomingmove.

StarfirealsoproducesproductscalledImpulseandRadion,describedas“pulsedpowerplasmasourcesandsystemsusedfornuclearfuelfabricationsuperconductorcoatings,semiconductorextremeultravioletlithography,lightweightelectricvehicleassembly,high-temperatureaerospacematerialsandthin-filmdepositionandetchingapplications.”

JurczyksaidStarfireconsideredamovetoapropertyinTexas,butoptedtostayinChampaignwiththehelpofataxincentivefromtheIllinoisEconomicDevelopmentforaGrowingEconomy,orEDGE,program.

Plus,hesaid,“welovethecommunity.”

“Ourcommunityhasalotofincrediblysmartandtalentedpeople,”hesaid.

Inadditiontocreating22newfull-timejobs,Starfire’splanstoexpandincluderetainingthecurrent20full-timejobsandsupporting12engineeringco-opandpart-timeprofessionaljobs,accordingtothecompany.

Starfirehascustomersusingitsproductsonsixcontinentsandinspace,accordingtoJurczyk.Thecompanyisprojectingannualsalesof$10millionforthisyear,upfrom$7.5millionlastyearand$5millionin2020,hesaid.

“Wehavegrowthinallsegmentsofourbusiness,”Jurczyksaid.







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram