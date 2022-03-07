‘grown-ish’ renewed for season five; ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion on ‘Bel-Air’; and more

Freeform/Jabari Jacobs

grown-ish is coming back for season five on Freeform — and it’s adding black-ish star Marcus Scribner to the cast. Scribner will reprise his role as Andre Johnson Jr., the younger brother of Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson. grown-ish is currently in its fourth season and airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. The final season of black-ish returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22, on ABC.

Peacock has announced original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson will reunite on episode nine of Bel-Air, the ’90s sitcom’s dramatic reboot. Reid played the second Aunt Viv and Watson-Johnson played Viola “Vy” Smith in the original series. On Bel-Air, they’ll be playing two members of the Art Council Board of Trustees. The episode streams March 24 on Peacock.

Shonda Rhimes has set her next Netflix show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll executive-produce The Residence, an eight-episode drama about a murder mystery at the White House. It’s loosely based on Kate Anderson Brower’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

