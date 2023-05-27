Grupo Firme Day: City of LA honors regional Mexican band in a big way

The band is making historical past in Southern California, turning into the primary to accomplish two years in a row at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It used to be a celebration environment at Friday’s Los Angeles City Council assembly as regional Mexican band Grupo Firme used to be commemorated with its personal day.

Councilman John Lee led Friday’s presentation and welcomed the well-known banda workforce into the Council Chamber. Amid loud and festive tune, participants of the general public and town workforce amassed to get on the subject of the celebrities as Grupo Firme took their position subsequent to the councilman.

“Grupo Firme is a banda that has been breaking barriers by reaching success that is comparable by few,” Lee mentioned. “They’ve crossed over genres and fan bases because they don’t go about things following a very linear path.”

They’re additionally set to wreck the document for many tickets bought through a Latin band or artist on the stadium.

Grupo Firme participants expressed their gratitude to Lee and the remainder of the council for spotting them. In their remarks, band participants mentioned they may be able to proudly say they completed their goals.

The workforce additionally inspired different Mexican-Americans to paintings exhausting to make their goals come true.

