Guardians’ Josh Naylor makes clutch home run history with late-inning shots vs. Angels

On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 with some late-inning heroics, a lot

like they did on Saturday. However, the offensive celebrity for each video games was once the similar participant. But, to color the

complete image, let’s return to Friday, when Josh Naylor hit a home run within the 8th inning to present the

Guardians the lead. Unfortunately, the All-Star nearer Emmanuel Clase would blow the save, leading to a

loss for the crew. Nonetheless, the Naylor reality was once price noting.

On Saturday, when the Angels had taken a 6-2 lead within the backside of the 8th inning, Naylor got here to the

plate with two runners on and slammed a home run once more.

Fast ahead to Sunday, and the sport was once tied 1-1. In the ground of the 8th inning another time, Naylor

got here to the plate with two runners on, and also you guessed it – he homered all over again. That was once 3 directly

video games with a home run, however extra in particular, 3 consecutive go-ahead home runs within the 8th inning.

Naylor has turn into the primary participant within the enlargement technology (1961-present) to succeed in this feat. The MLB report

for consecutive video games with a home run at any level within the recreation is 8, held by means of Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993,

Don Mattingly in 1987 and Dale Long in 1956.

With Sunday’s win, the Cleveland Guardians report stands at 19-21. They have a break day on Monday ahead of

beginning a three-game sequence in opposition to the Chicago White Sox from Tuesday.