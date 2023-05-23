Guardians rookie issues apology after killing bird with line-drive single: ‘An unfortunate sacrifice’

Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Will Brennan has issued an apology after his line-drive unmarried in Monday’s 3-0 win over the White Sox struck and killed a bird within the infield. Following the sport, Brennan tweeted:

“I really am sorry @peta and bird lovers. An unfortunate sacrifice.”

Here’s the deadly play in query:

The ball left Brennan’s bat at 100.1 mph, which suffice it to mention left the bird with little probability of surviving the have an effect on. As the Guardians’ tweet above notes, this is not an remoted incident.

Less than per week previous, Diamondbacks hurler Zac Galllen struck and killed a bird with a pre-game warm-up pitch in Oakland. The maximum iconic of all such phenomena is in fact Randy Johnson’s 2001 pitch right through an exhibition recreation that incinerated a passing bird.

As for the 25-year-old Brennan, he is now slashing .210/.250/.276 at the season with one house run and 4 stolen bases and a mean of 1 useless bird in keeping with 22 hits.

Brennan’s Guardians are 21-26 and in 3rd position within the American League Central. After the White Sox sequence concludes on Wednesday, Brennan and the Guards will play six instantly towards the Cardinals and Orioles — i.e., revenge-minded groups with bird names.