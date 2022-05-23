Guardiola surpasses Wenger and Mourinho; Salah behind only Henry

What a final weekend of league action in Europe’s top leagues, eh? In the Premier League, Manchester City won the title (in the space of five minutes), Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal to the fourth Champions League spot, Manchester United lost and still made it to the Europa League (since West Ham lost) and Leeds survived the drop while Burnley will be in the Championship next year. AC Milan lifted Serie A ahead of neighbours Inter Milan with an emphatic win over Sassuolo.

By The Numbers has the best numbers from the weekend action:

Premier League

0

This is a quirky stat: Chelsea are the first team in PL history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time.

4

Pep Guardiola (4) has now won more PL titles than Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho (3). In the PL era only Alex Ferguson (13) has won more league titles than Guardiola.

10

Since his first season in charge of a top-flight club in 2008-09, Pep Guardiola has won more top-flight titles across the big-five leagues in Europe (Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga) than any other manager (10).

05:36

All 3 of Manchester City’s goals came in a span of 5 minutes, 36 seconds (75:10, 77:43 and 80:47). What makes it even more incredible? This is the first time Man City have won a PL game in which they trailed by 2+ goals since… February 2005 against Norwich (3-2).

6, 0

This is the first time since 1980-81 that Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches. It’s also the first time they have failed to end a league campaign with a positive goal difference (0 in 2021-22) for the first time since 1989-90 (-1).

9

Harry Kane has scored nine goals on the final day of PL seasons, the joint-most in the competition’s history alongside Andrew Cole and Les Ferdinand.

23

Mohammed Salah and Son Heung-Min share the PL golden boot with 23 goals. Son is the first Asian player to win the PL golden boot. Meanwhile, Salah has become the fourth player to end a PL season top for both goals (23) and assists (13), after Andy Cole (93-94), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (98-99) & Harry Kane (20-21). It is also Salah’s third PL Golden Boot; only Thierry Henry (4) has more.

Serie A

1

This is AC Milan’s first Serie A title since 2010-11, their longest drought without a league title since 1968-79.

2

AC Milan won the title with 86 points, 2 ahead of Inter Milan (84). It is the second time in the last 3 seasons that the title race was decided by 2 or fewer points (Juventus won 2019-20 Serie A title by 1 point over Inter Milan)

19

AC Milan have now tied city rival Inter Milan (19) for 2nd most titles in Serie A history. Only Juventus (36) has more.

25.7

AC Milan are the youngest team to win the scudetto (average age of 25.7), since… AC Milan in 1987-88 (average age of 25.4).

78

This is a remarkable stat. Salernitana are just the third team able to avoid relegation having conceded at least 78 goals in a single Serie A season. The others? Livorno (79 in 1929/30) and Lucchese, twice (82 in 1947/48, 79 in 1949/50).

LaLiga

3

Atletico Madrid have finished in the top three in LaLiga in each of the 10 full seasons where Diego Simeone has been manager. To put that into perspective, they failed to finish in the top 3 in their previous 14 top-flight appearances before Simeone took charge.

4

This is the 4th time that Real Madrid have failed to win their game (draw vs Real Betis) before the UEFA Champions League final: 2017-18 (draw vs Real Sociedad), 2001-02 (loss to Deportivo) and 1999-00 (loss to Valladolid). Those last three times Madrid went on to lift the UCL title.

0

Real Madrid finish a LaLiga season without a red card for the first time since 1983-84!

