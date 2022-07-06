Guatemalan village mourns two teens lost in San Antonio migrant tragedy

Editor’s observe: This article was initially revealed in Plaza Pública, a publication based mostly in Guatemala City. You can discover the unique Spanish language model here.
GUATEMALA CITY — After 4 hours in the Guatemalan ministry of international affairs, Manuel Jesús Tulul walked out, his face contorted with grief. He and his spouse, Magdalena Tepaz Tziac, had confirmed with a photograph that their son, Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, was one among seven Guatemalans — and 53 people total — who died final week in a sweltering-hot, unventilated tractor-trailer discovered in San Antonio. The automobile was carrying greater than 65 males, ladies and youngsters.
“Yes, yes, he is dead.” Manuel Tulul’s phrases had been barely intelligible after he had seen images of his useless son, confirming that what earlier than was a chance had now change into a actuality.
His spouse clutched her chest and sobbed, unable to talk in any respect.
The couple had left nicely earlier than daybreak on June 30 from the village of Tzucubal, a part of the municipality of Nahualá in the division of Sololá, about 100 miles west of the nation’s capital. They had been accompanied by Maria Sipac, who additionally lost a son in the Texas tragedy.
Their mission: to substantiate that their kids had been among the many deceased.
But they didn’t go alone. Twenty neighbors from their village and even residents of close by municipalities accompanied them as a present of assist and solidarity. All pooled their sources to pay for the journey.
“The thing is, we are like family, we are here to help and support,” stated Alonzo Tepac, the deputy mayor of Tzucubal.
When news reached Nahualá that Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, age 13, and Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, age 14, had perished contained in the truck in San Antonio, the village reeled with shock and anguish.
“Hearing this news was incredibly painful,” the deputy mayor stated.
Nahualá has suffered extra losses: Two sisters, Karla and Griselda Carac, from the Colcojá district of Nahualá, drowned whereas crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a separate incident.
Ongoing battle and nil alternatives
According to the nation’s Secretariat of Planning and Programming of the Presidency, Nahualá reviews that greater than 2,500 of its inhabitants have emigrated to North America.
Approximately 5 hours away from Guatemala City, Tzucubal is a village of about 325 dwellings throughout the municipality of Nahualá. Tzucubal has a long-standing territorial feud with the neighboring municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán. Tzucubal’s inhabitants blame this perpetual battle, coupled with the shortage of employment alternatives, for the migration of kids and youth.
The village’s boys, stated trainer Antonia Ixtoz, have stopped attending college as a result of they are saying it’s pointless: their households want cash and they should assist their mother and father. They suppose finding out is a waste of time since even individuals who have graduated find yourself going to the U.S.
Ixtoz has been instructing elementary college for 11 years in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán. One of her ongoing battles is making an attempt to persuade her 11- and 12-year-old college students to not to migrate.
“I have a job and can only barely make ends meet, but I don’t leave because maybe I can convince a few children to stay here,” she stated.
19-year-old pushed north by desperation is lacking
On May 9, Carlos Estuardo Tambriz Guarchaj left his dwelling in Xepatuj, Nahualá, and headed for the border. That was the final time his household heard from him. On June 14, they alerted Guatemala’s ministry of international affairs about his disappearance.
“We know nothing yet, if he is dead or alive, or if he was picked up. There is some unofficial information that the Tucson morgue [in Arizona] is holding a body that could possibly be his,” stated Manuel Tambriz, the younger man’s father.
Carlos, 19, is the oldest of three siblings. He has a 16-year-old sister and a 10-year-old brother. Carlos determined to go away because of difficulties in his village. He studied science and literature in highschool, however after graduating final yr he was unable to seek out work.
Desperation drove him to begin the journey north.
Tambriz additionally blames the historic battle between Nahualá and Ixtahuacán as a serious drawback driving younger folks away.
“Sometimes the other municipality will surprise us with volleys of gunfire. It affects the kids psychologically. When they hear noise, they go inside the house and close the door and hide under the table,” he stated.
On June 30, Tambriz and his spouse, Elena Guarchaj, traveled to the capital to hunt information concerning the whereabouts of Carlos, however there have been no updates. They deliberate to return this week to offer DNA assessments. Meanwhile, there may be some hope but in addition an excessive amount of doubt.
“The days turn into weeks, the hours into days, the minutes into hours, the seconds into minutes,” Tambriz stated.
Waiting has change into a relentless for the households of Nahualá. According to Congressman Manuel Tzep Rosario, president of the Congressional Committee on Migrants, the mother and father of the two boys who died in San Antonio should wait roughly two weeks to take possession of the our bodies and make burial preparations. The mother and father of the Carac sisters face the identical timeline.
The mother and father of Juan Wilmer and Pascual Melvin should additionally await outcomes of investigations by authorities in Mexico, the U.S., Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
So far, 4 people are dealing with costs for the deaths of the 53 migrants.
Join us at The Texas Tribune Festival, taking place Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, and listen to from 300+ audio system shaping the way forward for Texas together with Joe Straus, Jen Psaki, Joaquin Castro, Mayra Flores and lots of others. See all audio system introduced up to now and buy tickets.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link