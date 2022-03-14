Guilty plea for Seattle man who tried to join Islamic State

A Seattle man has pleaded responsible to a terrorism-related cost after being arrested whereas making an attempt to board a flight to hitch the Islamic State group

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old Seattle man pleaded responsible Monday to a terrorism-related cost after being arrested whereas making an attempt to board a flight to hitch the Islamic State group.

Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested final June at Seattle-Tacoma Worldwide Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.

He entered a responsible plea in U.S. District Courtroom to 1 depend of offering assist to a international terrorist group and is because of be sentenced June 14.

Williams first got here to the FBI’s consideration when he was 16, after directors at his highschool reported that he was telling others he wished to hitch ISIS, in keeping with a prison criticism filed final yr. Williams additionally stated that the deadly terrorist assault on an Ariana Grande live performance in England in 2017 was justified by the way in which the singer dressed, the criticism stated.

On the time, his mom advised investigators that Williams had been kicked off social media for his pro-Islamic State posts and that she minimize off the web service at their house to forestall him from accessing extremist web sites.

Members of a Seattle-area mosque tried to de-radicalize Williams, serving to him with housing, meals and tuition for a semester of faculty. In addition they gave him a cellphone and a laptop computer in hopes he would use them to discover a job, the criticism stated.

However after a member of the mosque in 2020 noticed Williams utilizing his cellphone to have a look at extremist movies, they demanded it again, discovered further violent movies and bomb-making directions, and reported him to the FBI.

The mosque was not recognized in courtroom paperwork.

The company opened an investigation and enlisted the assistance of confidential informants who messaged with Williams about his plans or posed as Islamic State recruiters.

In messages cited within the criticism, Williams mentioned his willingness to turn into a martyr, his desire for preventing within the desert over the jungle, his fervent want to behead somebody — and his concern that he can be arrested on the airport.

He spent the primary a part of 2021 working and saving up for journey bills, the criticism stated. He obtained his passport on Could 6, lower than a month earlier than his arrest.