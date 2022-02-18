Gun found at Corsicana High School, officials say







CORSICANA, Texas — Multiple students were arrested after a gun was found at Corsicana High School on Thursday, district officials said.

In a Twitter post, Corsicana ISD said the school had been placed on lockdown at 11 a.m. after a report about a gun inside a backpack on campus.

Officials said the backpack was searched but that no gun was found inside. School police officers and administrators continued to talk with students and to search for a weapon as the lockdown persisted.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Corsicana ISD tweeted that a gun was found “hidden in a classroom” around 1:11 p.m. The district said the students connected to the gun were arrested by school district police.

According to the district, the lockdown was soon lifted and that there were no further incidents.

The district did not provide further details such as the number of students involved or where the weapon was found.

Corsicana ISD police will be handling the investigation.









