Gunman at Sacramento airport found dead in vehicle, sheriff says

A gunman at Sacramento International Airport used to be found dead in his automobile from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, CBS Sacramento’s Richard Ramos stories.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Wednesday night time the automobile used to be parked in a storage by way of a terminal.

Both the terminal and storage had been on lockdown as regulation enforcement looked for and sooner or later positioned him.

Authorities mentioned the 53-year-old had referred to as 911 previous in the night time and mentioned he used to be at the airport and sought after to kill himself.

A sheriff’s dispatcher mentioned, “The subject is in a white Ford F-150. He has a firearm and he’s threatening to use it.”

A sheriff’s deputy spoke with the person, who used to be by way of himself. He then fired two pictures from the automobile.

The sheriff’s workplace later showed he’d shot himself. He hadn’t left the automobile.

No one else used to be injured.

Airport officers mentioned it used to be openm flights had been operational and there used to be no threat to the general public.