Gunman Upset Re: His Pain

Said To Blame Surgeon

TULSA—The gunman involved in last week’s killing of four and who also killed himself was enraged with the doctor who performed his back surgery about two weeks earlier, police believe.

The surgeon was targeted in the shooting at a Tulsa medical building and was the assailant’s last victim before the gunman killed himself, police said.

The assailant gunned down the doctor and three others, officials noted.

Among the victims were two doctors: Dr. Preston Phillips, the surgeon who police said was targeted, and Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, who worked in sports medicine at Saint Francis Health System.

Amanda Glenn, a 40-year-old receptionist, and 73-year-old William Love, a visitor to the clinic, were also killed, officials said.

The shooting was the third mass killing in as many weeks after a gunman killed 10 victims in a market in Buffalo and another shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said after the gunman took his own life, police found a letter on his body that explained he had planned to target his surgeon in the attack.

The letter “made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Chief Franklin said.

The chief said the gunman, identified Thursday as 45-year-old Michael Louis, blamed the doctor for his pain after the surgery.

Mr. Louis had legally purchased an AR-15 style rifle just over an hour before the shooting, officials said.

He used the rifle and a semi-automatic handgun purchased a few days earlier in the attack, officials added.

“There was clear motive,” Chief Franklin said of the gunman’s intentions. “This was what he planned to do.”

St. Francis health care staff were reeling Thursday, devastated in the aftermath of the shooting, hospital leaders said.

Dr. Ryan Parker, the health system’s associate chief medical officer, who also works as an emergency physician, said staff were only just beginning to recover from the horrors wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic when last week brought a new tragedy.

Parker had lunch with Phillips, 59, the day before he was killed, she said.

“We are supposed to be the ones that are caring for others,” Dr. Parker said. “To think that our caregivers were the victims–it’s just incomprehensible to me. They died while serving others. They died in the line of duty.”