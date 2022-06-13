Guthrie Named President of iHeartMedia’s Florida Division

iHeartMedia’s Florida Division has new management as the company announced that Kim Guthrie can be taking up the president place from Linda Byrd, who will retire efficient July fifteenth.

As half of her new function, Guthrie will oversee the operations of the Florida Division for iHeartMedia and report on to Hartley Adkins, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group.

“At iHeart we pride ourselves on being a ‘talent first’ company, and this decision reflects that commitment. It’s rewarding to find someone who both understands what our listeners need and how to operate in a multi-platform environment,” Adkins mentioned.

“Kim checks every box and more; we’re thrilled she chose to bring her talents to iHeart. Her CEO experience at Cox Media Group makes her uniquely qualified for this position.”

Guthrie brings three a long time price of expertise within the business, together with her most up-to-date place coming as President/Chief Executive Officer of Cox Media Group, a task she ascended to in late 2016.

“I am very excited to announce my ‘un-retirement!’ iHeart has become a true employment destination and I am thrilled to be part of America’s #1 audio company,” Guthrie mentioned. “I enormously admire what Bob and Rich have completed to remodel and increase the corporate since they took over a decade in the past.

“iHeart’s leadership has built a culture of respect, transparency and innovation, and the entire team has made me feel like I can make a difference here. iHeart’s leadership team and vision for the future are a great fit for me and where I feel I can bring the most value.”

The firm is residence to numerous news/discuss stations in Florida, together with Newsradio WFLA, Miami’s BIN 880, NewsRadio 610 WIOD, and 1290 WJNO.