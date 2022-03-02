Guzman, Bush Locked in a Fight for Runoff With Ken Paxton – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Eva Guzman, who served on the Texas Supreme Court from 2009-21, is locked in a fight with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush for the one remaining runoff spot against incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
With 42% of the vote, Paxton does have the lead but is struggling to get the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff.
That puts Guzman and Bush, both with 21% of the vote, in a fight for the second of two runoff spots.
The Democratic race, with five candidates, seems poised for a runoff as well.
Immigration attorney Rochelle Garza has a sizeable lead over her four challengers but is below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.
Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworksi and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt are within a couple of percentage points from each other for the second runoff spot.
The primary runoff is scheduled for May 24.