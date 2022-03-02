Front Page

Guzman, Bush Locked in a Fight for Runoff With Ken Paxton – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

March 1, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



Eva Guzman, who served on the Texas Supreme Court from 2009-21, is locked in a fight with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush for the one remaining runoff spot against incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

With 42% of the vote, Paxton does have the lead but is struggling to get the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff.

That puts Guzman and Bush, both with 21% of the vote, in a fight for the second of two runoff spots.

  • Texas Attorney General (R)

    47% reporting

The Democratic race, with five candidates, seems poised for a runoff as well.

Immigration attorney Rochelle Garza has a sizeable lead over her four challengers but is below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworksi and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt are within a couple of percentage points from each other for the second runoff spot.

  • Texas Attorney General (D)

    19% reporting

The primary runoff is scheduled for May 24.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram