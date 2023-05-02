Gwyneth Paltrow won’t recoup attorney fees in ski crash lawsuit





Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been discovered no longer responsible for a snowboarding collision that happened at a Utah ski lodge in 2016. The collision concerned Paltrow and 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, the latter of whom claimed that Paltrow used to be at fault for the crash. Paltrow, then again, defended herself in opposition to the lawsuit and a jury in the long run discovered Sanderson to be “100% at fault”, awarding Paltrow the $1 she sought in a countersuit. Despite this consequence, Paltrow might not be recouping the attorney’s fees she paid all over the criminal lawsuits. Following the decision, Sanderson’s legal professionals introduced that they have been taking into account both interesting the case or submitting for a brand new trial. Details about the price of the criminal combat have no longer been disclosed.