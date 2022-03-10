Gyo Obata, famed St. Louis-based architect, dies at age 99

Gyo Obata, an architect whose designs included sports activities and leisure arenas, airports and a presidential library, has died

ST. LOUIS — Gyo Obata, an architect whose designs included sports activities and leisure arenas, airports and a presidential library, has died. He was 99.

Obata died Tuesday in St. Louis, his household stated. A reason behind loss of life was not introduced.

Obata was born in 1923 in San Francisco. He graduated from Washington College in St. Louis in 1945 and earned a grasp’s diploma at Cranbrook Academy of Arts in suburban Detroit.

In 1955, Obata, George Hellmuth and George Kassabaum opened Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum. St. Louis-based HOK is now among the many world’s largest structure and engineering companies.

HOK’s notable designs embrace the Smithsonian’s Nationwide Air and Area Museum in Washington, Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois, and the Dallas-Fort Value Airport.