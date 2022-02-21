H-E-B honors Texas teachers with new ‘Education Heroes’ ice cream flavor

H-E-B is celebrating 20 years of the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards with a new ice cream flavor honoring Texas teachers.

H-E-B’s Creamy Creations lineup now includes a limited-edition “Education Heroes” icing flavored ice cream with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

According to a news release from H-E-B, the company will donate 10% of the purchase price of “Education Heroes” ice cream flavor to DonorsChoose to help fulfill the classroom wish lists of Texas teachers.

The celebratory flavor is available in stores now.

“Education Heroes” ice cream is sold in both pint and half-gallon sizes, ranging from about $3-$6.