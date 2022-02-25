H-E-B to Break Ground on McKinney Location – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas grocery retailer H-E-B is lastly breaking floor on its third location within the metroplex.
The grocery chain will maintain a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, March three in McKinney positioned on the northeast nook of Custer Street and Eldorado Parkway. Two different areas in Frisco and Plano are additionally being constructed and have plans to open by subsequent 12 months.
In a earlier assertion, the corporate stated the McKinney location “builds on the corporate’s long-standing presence within the space and reinforces its dedication to serve extra clients on this dynamic and rising a part of Texas.”