H-Town family surprises cancer survivor with Taylor Swift tickets





The Barnards partnered with native police and fireplace departments and different teams in North Texas to recruit bone marrow donors. Their efforts impressed greater than 8,000 other people so as to add their names to the registry.

After the rotationplasty to take away her leg, Hallie spent 44 days getting better at MD Anderson. That’s when the Bernards determined to make bigger the venture of Hallie’s Heroes to assist different households with overwhelming scientific expenses.

“There have been too many times to count that we have looked at Hallie, realizing that we could lose her very easily,” Elyse Bernard told MD Anderson. “We don’t want this to be the end of Hallie’s story. So my husband and I decided that we would do something for these kids who are so sick.”

The basis just lately pledged $50,000 over 5 years in toughen of Lewis and her analysis on pediatric sarcoma.

“Philanthropic support is incredibly valuable,” Lewis stated.

Hallie hopes to change into a surgical oncologist sooner or later.

“Ever since I was really little, I’ve always carried around a book on the human body, and my nurses and doctors would read it to me,” Hallie stated. “I have a new one now, and it’s my ‘yearbook’ that every doctor and nurse who works with me gets to sign. When I go to college, I’ll be able to look back on it.”

