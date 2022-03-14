Hailey Bieber on the mend after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms”

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailey Bieber is on the mend after experiencing what she described as “stroke-like signs” final week.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old mannequin informed her followers what occurred on her Instagram Tales and stated it was “one of many scariest moments I’ve ever been by.”

“On Thursday morning, I used to be sitting at breakfast with my husband once I began having stroke-like signs and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber wrote. “[The doctors] discovered I had suffered a really small blood clot to my mind, which brought on a small lack of oxygen, however my physique had handed it by itself and I recovered fully inside a number of hours.”

Within the U.S., strokes are the fifth reason behind demise and main reason behind incapacity, according to the American Stroke Association. It happens when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and vitamins to the mind is both “blocked by a clot or bursts.” Often when this occurs, the American Stroke Affiliation says, a part of the mind can’t get the blood and oxygen it wants.

Board-certified emergency drugs doctor and ABC Information contributor Dr. Darien Sutton stated there are three sorts of strokes. He stated he believes Bieber had a transient ischemic assault, generally referred to as a “mini-stroke.”

“That’s when blood provide is quickly decreased,” Sutton stated. “And that may trigger signs lasting anyplace from minutes to as much as 24 hours.”

Bieber’s well being scare comes one month after her husband, Justin Bieber, contracted COVID-19. The singer, who has since recovered from the illness, needed to postpone a number of live performance dates on his Justice World Tour, together with a present in Las Vegas, which was later rescheduled to June.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.