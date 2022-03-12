Hailey Bieber reveals she had a blood clot to her brain: “One of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through”

Hailey Bieber revealed Saturday that she was hospitalized this week for a blood clot to her mind. The mannequin mentioned she has since “recovered fully” and is at dwelling.

Hailey Bieber attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA introduced by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Artwork on November 06, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage



On Thursday morning, Bieber mentioned she was having breakfast with husband Justin Bieber when she started experiencing “stroke like signs.” She was then transported to the hospital the place docs found she had skilled a “very small blood clot” to her mind that resulted in a “small lack of oxygen.”

Bieber mentioned her physique naturally handed the blood clot inside a matter of hours and that she has since absolutely recovered.

“Though this was undoubtedly one of many scariest moments I’ve ever been by, I am dwelling now and doing properly, and I am so grateful and grateful to all of the superb docs and nurses who took care of me,” she wrote in a submit to her Instagram story. “Thanks to everybody who has reached out with properly needs and concern, and for all of the assist and love.”

Trending Information