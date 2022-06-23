Haines City man described as ‘neighborhood taxi’ accused of groping teenager

A man in Haines City described as a “neighborhood taxi” driver is dealing with costs after a 16-year-old woman instructed police he groped her a number of instances and supplied to pay her for intercourse.

Haines City Police arrested Lorenzo De Jesus-Lopez, 43, on Tuesday. Police mentioned that is the identical day the teenager and her mom reported the incidents.

The sufferer instructed police she used De Jesus-Lopez’s trip service a number of instances through the previous three years and on a number of events, she mentioned he groped her thighs. Police mentioned the sufferer additionally reported that De Jesus-Lopez requested to have intercourse along with her twice. Each time she instructed the police De Jesus-Lopez touched her breasts.

On the 2 events, the sufferer instructed police De Jesus-Lopez took her to a darkish building website in opposition to her will whereas driving her residence. Each time she mentioned he acquired into the again seat and tried to get her to have intercourse with him, in keeping with police. On one event, police mentioned the sufferer reported that De Jesus-Lopez supplied to pay her $600 for intercourse.

The sufferer mentioned she instructed De Jesus-Lopez no every time, instructed him she did not need him to the touch her and requested to be taken residence, police mentioned.

De Jesus-Lopez was introduced in for questioning on Tuesday night time. Police mentioned he initially denied the allegations however later within the interview, he admitted to touching the sufferer’s breasts one time within the building website parking zone.

De Jesus-Lopez is charged with two counts of committing an Unnatural or Lascivious Act, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of battery and one depend of solicitation of prostitution.

“Anyone who thinks it is OK to prey on our city’s young people like this should know that we have ride share program just for you. But it goes straight to the Polk County Jail,” Interim Haines City Police Chief Loyd Stewart mentioned. He additionally praised the teenager’s braveness in reporting the incident.

Detectives are asking anybody with information on different incidents to return ahead.