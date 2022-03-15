Haitians aiming for Florida Keys outpace 2021 migration

Haitian migrants are reaching Florida’s shores in repeated suspected human smuggling operations which can be outpacing final yr’s migration waves

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. — Haitian migrants are reaching Florida’s shores in massive numbers as human smuggling operations ramp up, outpacing final yr’s migration waves.

Some 140 Haitian migrants got here ashore Monday on Summerland Key, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) up the freeway from Key West, and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies joined federal brokers in processing them.

Earlier this month, a picket boat carrying a whole bunch of migrants grounded in shallow water off Key Largo, and 163 individuals swam ashore close to the Ocean Reef Membership. Many wanted medical remedy, federal officers stated.

One other boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January simply off the Florida Keys, the U. S. Coast Guard stated.

U.S. Customs and Border Safety is taking the lead in all three investigations.

The Coast Guard has stopped different Haitian boats navigating close to the Bahamas with dozens of migrants. On Sunday, the company transferred 127 Haitians and three Cuban nationals to Bahamian authorities after choosing them up in two incidents close to Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

On Feb. 28, crews noticed a Haitian sailboat with 179 individuals aboard 30 miles (50 kilometers) off Andros Island, Bahamas. Final Friday, the Coast Guard stopped one other Haitian sail vessel with 123 individuals, together with 39 minors about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

“The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters round Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to assist stop lack of life,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Salomee Briggs stated in a information launch. “Taking to the ocean may be very harmful, we urge you to not threat you and your loved-ones’ lives.”

To this point this fiscal yr, which started Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have rescued 1,193 Haitians. That compares to 1,527 Haitian migrants who have been rescued in all of fiscal yr 2021, 418 in 2020 and 932 in 2019, the company stated.