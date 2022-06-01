Half of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; infections keep climbing

- Florida’s common day by day COVID-19 circumstances climbed one other 11% up to now week — the 10th consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped one other 21% over the identical seven-day interval of Might 21-27. Which means 10 counties, containing almost half of the state’s 22 million residents, have “high” community levels of COVID-19, based on federal tips. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention recommends that residents put on masks in public indoor settings in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Seashore, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
- The CDC categorized Tampa Bay and South Florida as “excessive” areas threat on Thursday — per week after the information reveals these counties already had reached that degree. Due to a knowledge error, eight Florida counties that ought to have been declared at “excessive” threat of COVID-19 beneath CDC tips as an alternative appeared as “medium” threat on the company’s web site since Might 19. The CDC first acknowledged that 4 South Florida counties had been mislabeled in a footnote on the backside of the web site, the Miami Herald reported. The Tampa Bay Occasions reported Might 23 that Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties additionally had been misreported.
- The White Home introduced Thursday that the antiviral therapy Paxlovid could quickly be obtainable at COVID-19 testing websites throughout the U.S. Nevertheless, there could also be a bigger drawback: The federal authorities can’t hold observe of what number of doses have been shipped and the way many individuals have been handled with the drug, based on Kaiser Well being Information. Paxlovid isn’t the one drug dealing with supply-chain woes. The preventative antiviral Evusheld has been so poorly rationed that it’s almost unimaginable to get in some states, whereas doses languish on pharmacy cabinets in others, Marketplace reported.
• • •
Total numbers
66,881: Variety of circumstances reported in Florida over the previous week from Might 21-27.
9,544: Common circumstances a day throughout that seven-day interval, an 11% improve from the earlier week.
6,125,115: Whole variety of circumstances recorded in Florida.
137: Variety of deaths reported up to now week.
74,466: Whole pandemic deaths in Florida.
• • •
Vaccinations
48,433: Vaccinations (first or second doses) administered up to now week, up 15% in comparison with the earlier week.
80%: Whole Florida inhabitants that’s not less than partially vaccinated.
67%: Whole Florida inhabitants that’s absolutely vaccinated.
78%: Whole U.S. inhabitants that’s not less than partially vaccinated.
67%: Whole U.S. inhabitants that’s absolutely vaccinated.
37,142: Booster doses administered in Florida within the final week, up 16% in comparison with the prior week.
27%: Whole Florida inhabitants that’s boosted.
31%: Whole U.S. inhabitants that’s boosted.
• • •
Positivity charges
18.3%: Florida, in comparison with 16.9% the earlier week.
18.2%: Manatee
17.5%: Citrus
17.3%: Hernando
16.5%: Pinellas
15.9%: Hillsborough
14.8%: Pasco
13.3%: Polk
• • •
Hospitalizations
2,027: Florida hospitalizations, a 21% improve in comparison with the prior week.
560: Tampa Bay admissions, a 24% improve in comparison with the prior week.
• • •
• • •
Find out how to get examined
Tampa Bay: The Occasions might help you discover the free, public COVID-19 testing websites within the bay space.
Florida: The Division of Well being has a website that lists testing websites within the state. Some data could also be outdated.
The U.S.: The Division of Well being and Human Companies has a website that may assist you discover a testing web site.
• • •
Find out how to get vaccinated
The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster pictures for eligible recipients are being administered at docs’ workplaces, clinics, pharmacies, grocery shops and public vaccination websites. Many permit appointments to be booked on-line. Right here’s how one can discover a web site close to you:
Discover a web site: Go to vaccines.gov to search out vaccination websites in your ZIP code.
Extra assist: Name the Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Help Hotline.
Telephone: 800-232-0233. Assist is out there in English, Spanish and different languages.
TTY: 888-720-7489
Incapacity Info and Entry Line: Name 888-677-1199 or e-mail [email protected]
• • •
