Halo and more: What’s new to stream on Paramount Plus this month, and a new Paramount Plus deal (March 2022)

New month, new shows to stream. March sees the arrival of tons of content on Paramount+, including several new Paramount+ originals and tons of classic movies and TV shows. The long-anticipated adaptation of the video game “Halo” premieres toward the end of this month, and “Star Trek: Picard” returns for its second season.
Interested in watching? Good news: There’s a special coupon code for first-time Paramount+ subscribers that you won’t want to miss, and which we’re sharing below.
The beloved Nickelodeon cartoon “The Fairly OddParents” is getting a not-so-animated reboot in “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.” The show follows Timmy Turner’s cousin, Viv, and her new stepbrother, as they navigate their new life together with the help of Cosmo and Wanda.
Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available — the “Essential Plan,” a budget-minded tier with ads, and the “Premium Plan,” which costs more but is ad-free. Now through March 7, new subscribers can take advantage of a special deal: Paramount+ is just $1 per month for the Essential Plan, or $2 per month for the Premium Plan, for the first three months. Use the code BIRTHDAY to take advantage of the offer.
After that, the Paramount+ Essential Plan costs $5 per month, while the ad-free Paramount+ Premium Plan is $10 per month.
Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new March titles and more, risk-free.
Star Trek: Picard season 2 (March 3)
More than 35 years since his character’s debut in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of “Star Trek: Picard.” The first season takes place 20 years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis;” Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of “Star Trek: Picard,” now streaming.
“Star Trek: Picard,” now streaming
Halo (March 24)
Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, “Halo.” The show, puts a new spin on the central storyline — about a massive war far in the future — while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes. The first season of “Halo” premieres March 24, and the show has already been renewed for season two.
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (March 31)
Based on the beloved 1998 Nickelodeon cartoon, “The Fairly OddParents,” this Paramount+ original series blends animation and live action in a fresh take on our two favorite fairy godparents. When Timmy Turner’s cousin Viv moves to Dimmsdale, the now grown-up Timmy gives her his two favorite fairies to help her adjust. Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee return as Cosmo and Wanda, alongside Audrey Grace Marshall, Imogen Cohen, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Tyler Wladis in an all-new take on this classic kids comedy series. All 13 episodes of “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting March 31.
“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” streaming March 31
From movies to TV shows both new and old, here’s what else is coming to Paramount+ this month:
March 1
2 Days In The Valley
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Blue Velvet
Dance Flick
Deuces Wild
Devil In A Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Garden State
Ghoulies
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Look Who’s Talking
Peggy Sue Got Married
Platoon Leader
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Scary Movie 3
Selma
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Single White Female
The Fighter
The Firm
The Gift
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Waltz
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Omen
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
The Woman in Black
Vertical Limit
March 3
Star Trek: Picard season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
March 9
Aerial Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Corporate, season 3
Ex on the Beach, season 4
Girl Code, seasons 3-4
Inside the Tower of London
Love & Hip Hop Miami, season 3
MTV Floribama Shore, season 3
Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, seasons 4-7
Survivor, season 42
March 10
American Refugee
March 16
Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts, season 1
Bar Rescue, season 7
Beyond the Edge, season 1
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, seasons 11-14
March 23
Silent Library, seasons 2-4
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 24
HALO (Paramount+ Original)
March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
March 30
Age of Humans
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Inside the Food Factory
Mighty Trains, season 4
Over Australia, season 1
Secrets, season 7
Tomb Hunters, season 1
March 31
How We Roll, season 1
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+ Original)
