Halo and more: What’s new to stream on Paramount Plus this month, and a new Paramount Plus deal (March 2022)

New month, new shows to stream. March sees the arrival of tons of content on Paramount+, including several new Paramount+ originals and tons of classic movies and TV shows. The long-anticipated adaptation of the video game "Halo" premieres toward the end of this month, and "Star Trek: Picard" returns for its second season.

The beloved Nickelodeon cartoon “The Fairly OddParents” is getting a not-so-animated reboot in “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.” The show follows Timmy Turner’s cousin, Viv, and her new stepbrother, as they navigate their new life together with the help of Cosmo and Wanda.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 (March 3)

More than 35 years since his character’s debut in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of “Star Trek: Picard.” The first season takes place 20 years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis;” Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of “Star Trek: Picard,” now streaming.

“Star Trek: Picard,” now streaming

Halo (March 24)

Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, “Halo.” The show, puts a new spin on the central storyline — about a massive war far in the future — while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes. The first season of “Halo” premieres March 24, and the show has already been renewed for season two.

“Halo,” streaming March 24

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (March 31)

Based on the beloved 1998 Nickelodeon cartoon, “The Fairly OddParents,” this Paramount+ original series blends animation and live action in a fresh take on our two favorite fairy godparents. When Timmy Turner’s cousin Viv moves to Dimmsdale, the now grown-up Timmy gives her his two favorite fairies to help her adjust. Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee return as Cosmo and Wanda, alongside Audrey Grace Marshall, Imogen Cohen, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Tyler Wladis in an all-new take on this classic kids comedy series. All 13 episodes of “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting March 31.

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” streaming March 31

From movies to TV shows both new and old, here’s what else is coming to Paramount+ this month:

March 1

2 Days In The Valley

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

March 3

Star Trek: Picard season 2 (Paramount+ Original)

March 9

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate, season 3

Ex on the Beach, season 4

Girl Code, seasons 3-4

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami, season 3

MTV Floribama Shore, season 3

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, seasons 4-7

Survivor, season 42

March 10

American Refugee

March 16

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts, season 1

Bar Rescue, season 7

Beyond the Edge, season 1

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, seasons 11-14

March 23

Silent Library, seasons 2-4

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 24

HALO (Paramount+ Original)

March 29

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

March 30

Age of Humans

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains, season 4

Over Australia, season 1

Secrets, season 7

Tomb Hunters, season 1

March 31

How We Roll, season 1

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+ Original)

