Hamantaschen, a cookie bursting with history

This week at Breads Bakery in New York Metropolis, one cookie is sure to outsell the remainder. “Hamantaschen are essentially the most good little cookie,” stated proprietor Gadi Peleg. “Essentially the most requested merchandise that we get to proceed to do all yr is hamantaschen.”

Hamantaschen, a triangular-shaped cookie, is served throughout the Jewish vacation of Purim, which begins Wednesday.

Within the days main as much as Purim, Peleg expects to promote as many as 10,000 cookies a day, with quite a lot of fillings: chocolate (“type of like a brownie nestled contained in the cookie”), poppy seeds, or jam.

“It is the proper cookie as a result of it accommodates what I name the golden ratio of cookie,” Peleg stated. “There’s precisely a one-to-one ratio of filling to crust.”

The triangular-shaped cookie hamantaschen, served throughout the Jewish vacation of Purim, celebrates the spirit of resilience – and the defeat of a infamous villain. CBS Information



Stephanie Butnick, deputy editor of Pill Journal and host of the podcast “Unorthodox,” defined how this cookie intersects with the story of Purim: “The story of Purim is definitely one of many extra dramatic tales within the Bible. It really is the one story within the Hebrew Bible that does not point out God. It is a purely human drama. And this can be very dramatic.”

The story of Purim begins in historic Persia, with a king, a queen, and a villain, the king’s advisor, Haman. “Haman hates the Jews,” Butnick informed correspondent Religion Salie. “What he doesn’t know is that Esther the queen is secretly Jewish. And so when he principally cooks up this plot to kill all of the Jews in historic Persia, Esther decides that if she desires to avoid wasting the Jews she has to out herself basically as being Jewish.”

So, Esther confronts the king and finally convinces him to cease Haman’s plot. “The Jews get saved, Haman will get killed, and that is the vacation we have fun immediately,” stated Butnick.

CBS Information



The pastry, nonetheless, wasn’t baked into the vacation till the 16th century, when it was impressed by the German cookie mohntaschen (mohn which means poppy seed and tash which means pockets).

Butnick stated, “Haman is the villain of the Purim story. And so, Jews type of stated, ‘Wait, what if we known as this cookie a hamantaschen? And we are able to eat it on Purim?’ And now, we’ve got these hamantaschen that are technically Haman’s pockets. However individuals say it is Haman’s ears, individuals say it is Haman’s hat. So, we have type of simply made this cookie into what it’s that we would like it to be.”

And because the which means of the triangle has advanced, so has hamantaschen itself. At Breads Bakery, chef Edan Leshnick has cooked new flavors – pizza hamantaschen, anybody? – and classics like poppy.

CBS Information



The method of constructing hamantaschen is comparatively easy, and the importance of the triangle even a little bit foolish. However when put into context, Butnick stated it is a recipe for what Jewish celebrations are all about:

“To me, it is this Jewish spirit of resilience and celebration that we really eat a cookie named after one of many prime villains in Jewish historical past,” she stated.

“Yeah, it is, like, taking a chunk of Jewish individuals’s survival,” stated Salie.

“Sure, they tried to kill us, we gained, let’s eat a scrumptious cookie!”

CBS Information





RECIPE: Apple Hamantaschen from Breads Bakery



For more information:



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: Remington Korper.