“Hammerin’ Hank” Goldberg dies at 82

MIAMI – Hank Goldberg, the South Florida sports activities radio and tv legend whose brash model earned him the nickname “Hammerin’ Hank” and helped launch him to nationwide prominence as a reporter and prognosticator, most just lately with CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine, in addition to for years on ESPN, died Monday, his 82nd birthday, at his residence in Las Vegas.

His sister, Liz, confirmed the dying of Goldberg, who saved working till three weeks in the past regardless of his well being having declined quickly within the final couple years. He died after a seven-year battle with kidney illness.

Click here to read the rest of the CBSSports.com story.