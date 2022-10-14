Hampton Roads charity continues to feed the hungry in storm-devastated Florida

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth-based reduction group Mercy Chefs simply reached a significant milestone. Volunteers say they’ve served greater than 200,000 meals to hurricane victims in the Fort Myers, Florida neighborhood.

“It’s just been amazing; our team has never cooked this many meals before and it’s been such a big deployment in Ft. Myers. So we have everybody in the field with us on this deployment. Our team has worked so hard to get these meals out,” stated Gary LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, INC.

The sizzling meals included pork loin, contemporary fruit, mashed potatoes and bread.

The founding father of Mercy Chefs says his staff have cooked extra meals for this catastrophe than every other in the previous. In in the future alone, they handed out greater than 23,000 meals.

The need along the central Gulf Coast of Florida remains high as hundreds have misplaced their properties.

Mercy Chefs has greater than 20 workforce members working with the Florida State Emergency Management. The charity depends on non-public donations and contributions from meals firms resembling Omaha Steaks and Smithfield Foods.

Because of the want in Florida, Mercy Chefs is exploring shopping for a more-permanent constructing that can be utilized to feed storm victims.

To assist Mercy Chefs in its present reduction efforts, go to https://mercychefs.com/hurricane-ian/.