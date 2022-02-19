Hampton University Becomes The First HBCU In Delta’s Propel College

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Partnering with Hampton University is a pillar of Delta’s commitment to advancing racial justice and diversity within the aviation business.
RELATED NEWS:
Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For Rare Life-Saving Liver Transplant
Redefining Community Policing: HBCU Refuses To Call Cops On Campus Thieves, Extends Enrollment Offer Instead
Jackson State, Prairie View A&M Among Grant Recipients For Getty’s HBCU Photo Digitization Project
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million To Only Spelman and Morehouse
1.
How it’s over 100 HBCUs and y’all keep donating to the same 3??????
— Kionne, M.S., M.Ed. (@MsKKemp) June 17, 2020
2.
I’m not mad about Spelman and Morehouse receiving 120 million… I’m mad that 120 million could’ve have been divided amongst more than 2 HBCUs…
— AMM 🥂 (@alanamikia) June 17, 2020
3.
HBCUs that could have used some of that $120 million:
Alcorn
MVSU
Jackson State
Rust College
Tougaloo
Coahoma Community College
Hinds CC-Utica
Tennessee State University
Southern University
NCCU
Grambling
Prairie View
Tuskegee
BCU
South Carolina State
Clark-Atlanta
Lincoln U PA
— Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) June 17, 2020
4.
Y’all do know its 105 other HBCUs right? There’s more HBCUs than just Morehouse, Spelman, and Howard. 🤒 https://t.co/d6yDY2nvDo
— Urgency 2022🎬 (@_DashawnJ_) June 17, 2020
5.
There’s HBCUs that are literally on the brink of shutting down but y’all donate to the schools with the $700 million endowments……. ok, lol.
— the notebook dealer (@sharonbmills) June 17, 2020
6.
Stop saying you’re donating to “HBCUs” if you’re only donating to the same tired 3. Say their names. 😂
— Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) June 17, 2020
7.
Howard, Hampton, Morehouse, and Spelman does not equal “HBCUs.”
There are 107 HBCUs.
Just because those 4 enjoy the most white name recognition, and/or you buy into what you think is prestige, or you couldn’t afford them, does not make them “THEE HBCUs.”
— Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) June 10, 2020
8.
120 million to 3 HBCUs private at that versus splitting with a number of HBCUs or maybe all of em would’ve been more practical. But when you only show favor to the same institutions that is just a public exhibition of elitism and classism had amongst HBCUs which is divisive af.
— Meka VandrΩss 🐶💉⚡️ (@Meka_Lullaby) June 18, 2020
