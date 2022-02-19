Hampton University Becomes The First HBCU In Delta’s Propel College

“Adding Hampton University as a Delta Air Lines Propel partner evokes a myriad of thoughts and emotions,” said First Officer Monique Grayson, an interviewer for the Propel program. “Delta says connecting the world requires that we first respect the world through seeking diversity, promoting inclusion, creating equity, and driving accountability towards these goals. Considering the history of HBCU’s and that of Delta, I am proud to see the company doing just that. I am grateful to the individuals who have worked behind the scenes to provide opportunities to a group that has been underrepresented in this field for far too long.”

Partnering with Hampton University is a pillar of Delta’s commitment to advancing racial justice and diversity within the aviation business.

