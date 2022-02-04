Hanna Banks, 22-year-old woman, reported missing in Denton







DENTON, Texas — Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman in Denton on Friday morning.

Hanna Banks was last seen early Friday in an area near Avenue A and Mulberry Street, near the University of North Texas campus, police said. She was reportedly wearing a tan jacket and brown pants.

Banks does not have her phone and was not found at her home, according to a police news release.

Denton police and firefighters were searching the area Friday morning. Police said helicopter and drone assistance has been requested in the search.

Anyone who sees Banks is asked to call Denton police.





