Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Top 50 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images to share with your loved one

This February 14, Valentine’s Day, will be the most precious day of my life if I win your heart and you accept mine forever.

Love cannot be bounded by any boundaries, then why we bind ourselves by fear of people and not expressing our love to each other. This Valentine’s Day I open my heart fearlessly and let you know that you are my jug and I am your water.

Love is a feeling which needs to be cherished and overwhelmed each & every day of the year. Then why limit it to a single day. But to make it more memorable and lovely we do celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day Wishes

“Your love is the best medicine for me, which can make me healthier and fresh each day. Wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day My Love.”

“My favorite place is your heart, where I want to make my home. And want to stay together with you forever and ever. Happy Valentine’s Day Dear”

“The comfort I find when you wrap me in your arms and hold me tight is just like a heavenly place for me to reside. Happy Valentine’s Day Daby”

“The day I looked into your eyes, the very moment I felled in love with you my lifeline. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day my life”

“My life is filled with lots and lots of happiness & joy. And this is possible because you are my life. Happy Valentine’s Day my love”

“You are the fortress that surrounds my heart. You’re my friend, my lover, and to me, a man among men set apart. Happy Valentine’s Day my love”

“A wink, a shy smile, and a curious look, have grown into an unfailing love that even I believe, belongs in storybooks. Happy Valentine’s Day dear”

“I promise you adventures untold, strong hands to hold, a mind willing to learn, and a love that grows. Happy Valentine’s Day my beloved”

“To wake and watch you sleep during sunrise, to walk the days of this life hand in hand: this is my heart’s desire. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day dear”

“My heart must be really serious or totally confused. It thinks every day is Valentine’s Day because of you. Happy Valentine’s Day my love”

“My wish is to wish you, my Love, with lots and lots of wishes and love a Very Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day to my beloved. Thanks for coming in my life, and making it special forever.

Love my eyes when u look into them;

I Love my name when you say it;

I Love my heart when u Love it;

I Love my life when you are in it.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are my only dream, you are my life, I want to invest single second of my life with you.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life. You are my love, my heart, and my joy.

My mission is to live a life with you, my aim is to make you happy and my goal is to love you forever.

You make my life so beautiful. Your love for me makes me walk tall. Thank you for loving me. Happy Valentine’s day

Friendship is where we started, and marriage is what I want this relation to go for. On this day of Valentine’s I wanna propose you, will you be mine forever?

Love me to the moon, I will love you to the sky, you be my Sun, I will be your sunshine. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s day my beloved.

I may not be as good looking as you are, but despite that, you are the only one who has showered upon me the endless love without any demands. Thank you for my lovely Valentine. Happy Valentine’s day my Love.

I wish you a happy valentine’s day celebration, my friend. You are too a special friend of mine who deserve the best of all love in your life, and you need to celebrate the day very well.

Life is incomplete without a dear friend, and you are the one who completes me. Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Valentine’s Day! my dear pal.

Lovely Valentine’s Day Wishes for Lovely Friends

Is Valentine’s Day only for lovers or couples? No, on this Valentine’s Day Wishes For Your Friend with an expressive quote that will make him/her your fan and they will be spellbound by your charisma through your lovely wishes. For my friend, I send Happy Valentine’s Day Wishes to you and wishes you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day celebration. You are my sweet and special friend close to my heart whom I have always loved too dearly. I wish you all the love in the world.

Oh! My dear Friend on this special occasion of Valentine’s Day I want to say you that you have been always special and dearest to me. I wish you all the best of luck and lots of love in the world.

Life without you is unimaginable; you are the reason for happiness in my life. You are the only one who completes me. Miss you my friend. Wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day 2019

With all my heart and love I am sending you out my choicest wishes of love and togetherness forever with you. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day my sweet and lovely friend.

One day down the lane we met, and who knew you will become my best friend forever. Thanks for all your love & care for me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are salt, I am sugar, you are spicy, and I am sweet. You are my appetizer I am your dessert. Wish you a Very Happy Valentine’s Day! my friend.

When I am silent you are my voice, when I am loud you make me calm. Love you, my friend, forever & ever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

All seasons and all the months, you are the only one. So you are the one who brings happiness to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Friendship is all about loving your friend. Dearest friend, you are my strongest pillar and greatest strength. Wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to you. Will love you always.

On that special Valentine list,

You’re at the top, my friend.

I love you, and I know for sure,

Our friendship will never end!

Happy Valentines Day Buddy..!!

Without you in my life should never come and even if it does, let that be the last day of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are my dear friend, and I love you dearly with all my heart. I wish you a wonderful Valentine’s Day celebration, and you get cherished moments of love.

Friendship is a promise made in the heart. Silent. Unwritten. Unbreakable by distance. Unchangeable by time. It’s lovely to have u as one! Happy Valentine’s Day!

I must have been born under a lucky star, to find a friend as nice as you are. I will follow the rainbow to the end if you promise to remain my friend! Happy Valentine’s Day!

Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Love you, my friend. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day Wishes For Lovers

“A year back we met each other, a month back we came close to each other, and a day back you became my life. Happy Valentine’s day my Love

You are my sunshine, I am your moon. When you shine, I become bright. So always shine on me, my love.

My aim is not to live life; my aim is to complete our life together and forever. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day! my life, my love.

Love is heat… You are sweet… When two Lips are meet each other. then Love is complete…Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you.

Love is like playing the piano. First, you must learn to play by the rules, then you must forget the rules and lay from your heart.

Loving you is my mission. Being with you is my reason. I am happy to give you my all. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine just a few words to tell you how I love you I have loved you since the first day I saw you Whenever that was. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love is more than what I have.

Love is more than what you are.

Love takes me where I have never been.

Love takes me where I am today.

In love, it is what I am with You.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

My love for you is real and it would make me do unreal things Wishing you the best on Happy Valentine’s Day!

True love is difficult to find It’s in the heart and not in the mind The love in my heart is true since it came the day I saw you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love can be fleeting and fragile but

Friendship is always forgiving and fabulous.

Raising a toast to our friendship on this

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love is a lifetime commitment, which I wish to commit with you. Wish you a lots & lot of love on this special day of Valentine’s.

My life, my love……. My heart is not at peace when you are gone. So my baby just stay close to me and say wanna love you more. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Please do a favor to my thirst eyes, come closer to my eyes and stay there forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You walk in such a manner as if you reside in heaven; you are an angel from that heaven. Oh! My lovely wife, wish you Happy Valentine’s Day!

I can feel your warmness; I can feel your love. But now I wanna touch your lovely soul. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day! my beloved.

Your eyes are blue, your lips are pink. You become my rainbow when I shower colors of love on you. Happy Valentine’s Day! My Love.

Someone said my love life is incomplete, but when I met you my all the lines are fully complete. Thanks for being my lifeline. Happy Valentine’s Day!

If you wake up 1 day and were asked to have a wish, what would it be? Mine would be that our love would last until you see an apple in an orange tree.

Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found Love when I found You. Happy Valentine’s Day to My Love

Your eyes are like the blue ocean, your lips are the sweetest part of nature. I want to be with you all the time. Happy Valentine’s Day to My Love

Nowadays I am in love with myself, as I know I am the one who is loved by God’s most beautiful creation ever. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day! my love.

I am glad that I have someone special in my life who can be there by my side whenever I need it the most. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I love you and this is something that I cannot say enough. Happy Valentine’s Day

I love you from the bottom of my heart and I hate you because I cannot do anything without your support. Happy Valentine’s Day

Love is like a cloud… Love is like a dream… love is one word and everything in between… Love is a fairytale come true… B’Coz I found love when I found You. Happy Valentine’s day.

You are my one and only Valentine and I would like to wish you the very best on this special day. Happy Valentine’s Day

A day to shower love, care, and affection on our near and dear ones are around the corner. So prepare yourself for this expressive day of Love none other than, February 14, Valentine's Day. Get close to your loved ones and make them feel special so that they can cherish the moments forever. This Valentine's Day invests quality time with your beloved one. And show them the real you, the real love, and take them to a level where they feel like heaven.

So why wait, bring positive lovely energy within you and share the beautiful messages with your loved ones.