Hard-hit California braces for another round of snow

The Sierra Nevada mountains has already been buried by way of 16 toes in 2 weeks.

In hard-hit California, the Sierra Nevada mountains are proceeding to get pummeled with snow.

Another 17.5 inches of snow fell within the mountains during the last 24 hours. The house has now been buried by way of 16 toes of snow within the ultimate two weeks.

The snowstorm general for the season now stands at 48.33 toes, surpassing the full from the iciness of 2016-2017. But this yr is not the snowiest season on file; the iciness of 1951-1952 holds the file at 67.65 toes of snow.

Light snow additionally fell this weekend within the mountains outdoor of Los Angeles, the place individuals are nonetheless digging out from the greater than 100 inches of snow that slammed the realm over one week in the past.

In San Bernardino County, crews have got rid of greater than 7.2 million cubic yards of snow from highways, which equals just about 2,270 Olympic-size swimming swimming pools, in keeping with the governor’s workplace.

A car is most commonly buried in snow after a chain of iciness storms dumped heavy snowstorm within the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California, March 3, 2023 in Crestline, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

People elevate donated meals after a chain of iciness storms dumped heavy snowstorm within the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California, March 3, 2023 in Crestline, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

On Monday, an avalanche caution is ongoing for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Another hurricane is about to carry extra snow to Northern California and the Sierras Tuesday into Wednesday, however the program is not anticipated to be robust.

The subsequent main hurricane for California is anticipated for the top of the week for Northern California.

The atmospheric river will slam the San Francisco house with heavy rain and produce about 5 extra toes of snow to the Sierras.

Editor’s notice: This tale has been up to date to mirror the iciness snow file within the area.